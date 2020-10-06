Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum

The Karachi traffic police have announced a diversion plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and companions on Thursday, October 8.

The security for the Chehlum procession has been tightened and the areas on its route have been blockaded.

The traffic police have specified the route of the procession and identified alternate ways that residents can take.

Chehlum route map for Karachi. Photo: Traffic police

The procession will start from the imam bargah at Martin Road at 9am. It will reach Nishter Park round 12pm. The procession will then leave from there at 1pm taking the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road to reach Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan.

From Khurasan, the devotees with leave for MA Jinnah Road via the Mansfield Street.

The procession will culminate at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishter Park, all traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road, according to the diversion plan. All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road and Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations.

Nishtar Road will be open for people coming towards Saddar from Nazimabad and Lasbela. On the other hand, traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be rerouted towards Old Sabzi Mandi, University Road and Dak Khaana.

People coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will have to use the Kashmir Road, Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen.

People traveling from Rashid Minhas Road towards the city can take the route from Hasan Square to SITE.