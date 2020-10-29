Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi man arrested for murdering wife, friend in Surjani Town

He has confessed to the crime

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

A man has been arrested on charges of murdering his wife and her friend in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The police said that the man has confessed to the murders. He said that he came to his house in Sector 4-D early from the office and saw his wife with the friend. This made him furious and he attacked the two of them with a knife.

There were many knife wounds on the wife’s body, which means he stabbed her multiple times, according to the police.

A case has been registered.

Karachi
 





 

 
 
 

