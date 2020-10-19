Karachi social worker’s daughter shot dead: police

Unidentified men gunned down a woman in Karachi’s North Nazimabad on Monday, said police.

The woman, identified as Fatima, is the daughter of Karachi social worker Feroz Bengali. The unidentified men opened fire on her car near Abdullah College.

According to the police, the family has expressed suspicion over her husband being involved in the murder. A police official told SAMAA TV that relations between Fatima and her husband were not good since the last three years.

The family, however, declined to make a statement before the media. “We don’t want to give any statement before the media,” said her brother Faisal.

He told reporters that his sister was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after the attack where she died during treatment.