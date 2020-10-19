Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi social worker’s daughter shot dead: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi social worker’s daughter shot dead: police

Photo: Samar Abbas

Unidentified men gunned down a woman in Karachi’s North Nazimabad on Monday, said police.

The woman, identified as Fatima, is the daughter of Karachi social worker Feroz Bengali. The unidentified men opened fire on her car near Abdullah College.

According to the police, the family has expressed suspicion over her husband being involved in the murder. A police official told SAMAA TV that relations between Fatima and her husband were not good since the last three years.

The family, however, declined to make a statement before the media. “We don’t want to give any statement before the media,” said her brother Faisal.

He told reporters that his sister was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after the attack where she died during treatment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Woman killed, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.