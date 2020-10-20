Karachi: Six injured in explosion near Shireen Jinnah Colony

Six people were injured in an explosion at a bus terminal near Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

Karachi South DIG confirmed the attack. “A bomb was installed at the gate of the terminal,” he said.

He added that the bomb contained ball bearings and was detonated with a remote control device.

The police said that the injured people are being shifted to the hospital on rickshaws by people living in the neighborhood.

It was initially suspected to be a cylinder blast but then the police found ball bearings from the site.

The police and Rangers have reached the site and cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.