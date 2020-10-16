Karachi SHO suspended over alleged ties with land grabbers

The Sindh police have suspended Sakhan SHO Adeel Shah over his alleged ties with land grabbers.

A case has been registered against him and he has been taken into custody.

A man filed a complaint with the police and said that a man named Imam Buksh Domki has illegally occupied his land in Bhains Colony and started construction work on it. He claimed that he approached the Sakhan SHO but the officer failed to take any action against the alleged land grabber.

The man even said that he had registered at least 22 complaints with Madadgar 15.