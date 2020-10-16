Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi SHO suspended over alleged ties with land grabbers

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi SHO suspended over alleged ties with land grabbers

Photo: File

The Sindh police have suspended Sakhan SHO Adeel Shah over his alleged ties with land grabbers.

A case has been registered against him and he has been taken into custody.

A man filed a complaint with the police and said that a man named Imam Buksh Domki has illegally occupied his land in Bhains Colony and started construction work on it. He claimed that he approached the Sakhan SHO but the officer failed to take any action against the alleged land grabber.

The man even said that he had registered at least 22 complaints with Madadgar 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi land grabbing case, karachi sho corrupt, corrupt karachi sho arrested
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.