Karachi rally: PML-N’s narrative based on principles, says Maryam

She will be addressing supporters at PDM rally

She reached Karachi Sunday afternoon to attend the rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement. She visited the Quaid's mausoleum as well.

While leaving the mausoleum she told SAMAA TV that she was overwhelmed by the love she received in Karachi.

"Quaid-e-Azam had said that governments should come and go through votes," she added.

The rally in Karachi is being hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party. Multiple opposition leaders are expected to give speeches.