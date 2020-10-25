Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

Karachi policeman arrested for ‘drunkenly’ waving weapon at restaurant owner

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
He also misbehaved with him

A policeman was arrested in Karachi after he misbehaved with people in Kharadar Saturday night.

The policeman was identified as Mehfooz. The City SSP took notice of his behaviour after a video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, he took off his shirt and began waving his gun at the owner of a restaurant for not giving him food. He can be heard using abusive language in the video and it is reportedly that he was drunk.

According to the owner of the restaurant, the policeman was drunk and came to ask for biryani, which he was known to do. After the owner refused, the man grew violent and began waving around his official police weapon.

A case has been registered against Mehfooz under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
