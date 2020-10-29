Karachi patient arrested after doctor identifies him as a robber

A suspected robber was arrested from a Karachi hospital after the doctor treating him recognised him as the same person who had mugged him a few days ago.

The robber came to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after he was injured during a police shootout in New Karachi.

The doctor treating him identified him and informed the police.

After the suspect was arrested, the doctor continued to treat the robber and he was shifted to a ward.

A gun was also seized from the suspected robber’s possession.