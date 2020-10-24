Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
KMC employee’s sons arrested for murdering social activist’s daughter

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Karachi police arrested on Saturday two men for the murder of social activist Feroze Bengali’s daughter in North Nazimabad on October 19.

The police said Bilal and Shakeel, the sons of a KMC employee, saw four women in a vehicle driving towards the Intermediate Board Office in Block A, North Nazimabad, and started following them on their motorcycle.

When the car came to a stop, Bilal, who was wearing his father’s KMC vest, got off from the motorbike and walked towards the vehicle. The woman sitting in the driver’s seat tried to speed away and hit him. This angered Bilal and he took out his gun and shot the woman dead.

The police presented the suspects before a judicial magistrate for their physical remand.

