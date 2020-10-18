Karachi men arrested for running ‘immoral’ websites, harassing women

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a gang from Karachi for running immoral websites and harassing women online.

The suspects were arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday. According to the FIA’s cyber crime cell, the men used to force women to make “unethical” video calls with international clients.

“The women were connected with people in other parts of the world through online applications,” the authority’s spokesperson said. “These women were then paid for their calls via virtual currency.”

He said the currency was called diamonds. “On every 400,000 diamonds, the women were given a bonus of Rs7,000.”

The department revealed that most of the women were blackmailed and forced into doing this. The gang comprises more than 35 members.

The police have seized nine mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices from their possession.