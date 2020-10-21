5 killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi

Police believe it was a gas blast at a bank

Five people have been killed and 20 injured in an explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi.

Three people are in critical condition and two of the injured people are women.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

Rescue, police and Rangers teams are at the scene. The area has been cordoned off and the bomb disposal squad is at the scene. The police believe, however, it was a gas or cylinder explosion but have summoned the BDS as a precautionary measure as the sound of the explosion was very loud.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The police believe the blast occurred within Meezan Bank. There were 18 staff members in the bank at the time of the blast.

A security guard was killed in the blast and the marks on his body indicate that it was a gas blast, according to the initial report given to police officials.

The explosion was reported on the mezzanine floor of the four-storey Allah Noor Apartments in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The apartments are opposite the Karachi University gate. The ground and mezzanine floors both belong to Meezan Bank.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

There are fears that some people might be stuck beneath the rubble. The ground floor had a bank and businesses while residential apartments were located on top. Staff were already at the bank and rescue teams are working to pull people out from beneath the rubble.

One section of the apartment has collapsed and the top floors have been evacuated.

The injured and deceased were initially taken to a private hospital nearby and then shifted to Jinnah hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Some people were also injured when rubble from the building fell on them.

The windows of nearby apartments shattered due to the intensity of the branch.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Mobina Town police station is very close to the blast site. Multiple small restaurants are also located in the area. The area is not a commercial area but is densely populated. The apartments are old and rather well known.

Police officials are currently saying that it is a cylinder blast, but only the BDS team can determine the nature of the blast. Tuesday's blast in Shireen Jinnah Colony was initially declared a cylinder blast but ball bearings were later found at the scene.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the explosion and summoned a detailed report from the Karachi commissioner. He also ordered the immediate provision of medical services to the injured and expressed his sorrow over the deaths.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani is at the scene and says one bank staffer is currently missing. We have been informed one person is missing and might be under the rubble, he said, adding that the rubble will be removed after he is found and then they will know the reason for the explosion.

Heavy machinery is at the scene to remove the rubble and debris.

The police say they cannot rule out an explosive device yet. Officials say the BDS is sweeping the scene.

The building has to be declared dangerous after this. The East DIG and SSP and Rangers Wing Commander are at the scene.

The building is currently vibrating and people are being moved back. Officials are hoping to complete the operation very quickly.

SSGC officials say all the gas lines in the area are safe. The emergency teams reached the scene and have checked the lines. There were three meters in the building and all of them are fine. The gas supply to the building has been cut off and there is no chance of another blast, say officials.

Eighteen people were brought to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Block 4, according to a senior doctor at the facility, Dr Tariq Chundrigar. Five of those people were in critical condition. No more injured people have been brought to the hospital, which is near the blast site.

Five people were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and then sent on to Jinnah hospital when their condition became critical.

Three bodies have been taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Morgue. One victim has been identified by his family as Khalid.

The people injured at Abbasi Shaheed had broken arms and seemed to have injuries consistent with falling rubble.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani said their priority is rescuing people beneath the rubble.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available. With additional reporting by Ashraf Khan, Khursheed Alam and Mudassir Nazir.