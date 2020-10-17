Karachi man shoots brother-in-law in Keamari’s Jackson

A man shot and killed his brother-in-law near Keamari’s Jackson in Karachi, the police said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Aijaz, had not been letting his wife meet her family for a while.

“The woman’s brothers visited her house Friday night to take her back home with them,” the police said. However, when they got there, Aijaz opened fire at them.

One of the brothers died on the spot while the other was injured. The injured man has been shifted to a hospital.

The suspect has been arrested and an FIR has been registered. Further investigations are under way.