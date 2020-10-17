Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man shoots brother-in-law in Keamari’s Jackson

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Karachi man shoots brother-in-law in Keamari’s Jackson

Photo: File

A man shot and killed his brother-in-law near Keamari’s Jackson in Karachi, the police said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Aijaz, had not been letting his wife meet her family for a while.

“The woman’s brothers visited her house Friday night to take her back home with them,” the police said. However, when they got there, Aijaz opened fire at them.

One of the brothers died on the spot while the other was injured. The injured man has been shifted to a hospital.

The suspect has been arrested and an FIR has been registered. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Karachi keamari jackson,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.