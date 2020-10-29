Karachi man moves court over police blocking roads with containers

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court over the police seizing containers to block different roads.

The court has summoned Sindh home secretary in the case. The home ministry has been given till November 24 to file a detailed reply.

We need to make guidelines for using containers to block the roads, remarked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. The least they can do is keep the containers back from where they were taken after the roads have been opened.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmed, the petitioner’s lawyer, said that the police pick up containers without permission.

The companies have to pick them back. Using containers just for this purpose even damages them. The police should be stopped from picking up containers from workshops, the petition added.