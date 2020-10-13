Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi experiencing heatwave and people don’t have electricity: chief justice

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Karachi experiencing heatwave and people don’t have electricity: chief justice

The Supreme Court came down hard on the K-Electric over the frequent load-shedding in Karachi while hearing a suo motu case on Tuesday.

People in Karachi are up the entire night as there is power, remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. “Karachi is experiencing a heatwave and people don’t have electricity.”

He remarked that the situation on the ground is exactly the same as before.

“Where is the CEO? He is still serving the post.” If he was loyal to the country then the conditions in Karachi would’ve been much better, remarked the top judge.

The federal government is not doing anything and neither is the power department. Everyone is working in collusion with one another, he added.

The attorney general said that federal ministers Asad Umar and Umar Ayub will brief the court about the current situation in two weeks.

The court has even summoned a detailed report from NEPRA in four weeks.

