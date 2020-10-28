Karachi has so far reported 906 dengue cases in October: official

At least 40 cases of dengue virus are being reported in Karachi daily, said a health official Wednesday.

According to Sindh’s Deputy Director General Health Mehmood Iqbal, at least 906 cases of dengue virus have been reported in Karachi this month.

Of 906 cases, 370 were reported in east district, 170 in south district, 152 in central district, 45 in district Korangi, 38 in Malir district and 20 cases were reported in west district.

In 2019, at least 46 people had died due to dengue fever in Sindh.