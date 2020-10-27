Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Health

Karachi doctors protest over unpaid salaries, Covid high-risk allowance

They have not been paid for nine months

Over 200 house officers, dentists, and the OPD staff members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation hospitals took to the streets to protest outside the KMC head office over not being paid for nine months.

They said that besides their salaries and increments, they were not granted the COVID-19 health risk allowances (Rs5,000 to Rs35,000) announced by the Sindh government for working in the COVID-19 wards.

They said a meeting was held with Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani a few days earlier, but nothing was done.

“Why are doctors not being paid when Rs300 million in salaries are disbursed every month?” remarked KMC Financial Advisor Afaq Saeed.
He promised the doctors an investigation.

The doctors threatened to block the MA Jinnah Road if their salaries are not released today, Tuesday.

The KMC runs a total of 13 hospitals in the city. The salary of a house job officer is Rs60,000 a month, and that of a post-graduate is Rs80,000.

