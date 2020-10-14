Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi court moved over jurisdiction of Bundal and Buddo islands

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Karachi court moved over jurisdiction of Bundal and Buddo islands

Photo: Ali Zaidi/Twitter

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court challenging the federal government’s jurisdictional control of the Bundal and Buddo islands, located in the coastal waters of Karachi.

The petition was filed by academic Dr Kaiser Bengali and Khairunisa, a member of the fishing community in Ibrahim Hyderi, on October 9. They asked the court to issue a stay order and stop the federal government for posting the advertisement for the post of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority chairman.

In September, the Pakistan Islands Development Ordinance 2020 was passed that gave the federal government the control and jurisdiction over the two islands and enabled the establishment of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority with its head office in Karachi.

Related: Centre to coordinate with Sindh on Bundal Island: PM Khan

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court rejected the petitioner’s plea for stay order. This means that the federal government will post the job advertisements on October 15.

Additional Attorney General Kashif Paracha told the court that a constitutional petition against the ordinance is already being heard in the high court. The federal government will file a detailed response on October 23.

Basil Nabi-Malik, the petitioner’s lawyer, had argued that the mapping of the said islands reveals that they are located behind the baseline and within the internal waters of Pakistan, as defined by the federal government itself. In any case, the islands do not lie beyond Pakistan’s territorial waters, which are also within the competence of the provincial government, he said.

He pointed out that the federal government had also requested the Sindh government to make available the islands in question, which is an explicit acknowledgment of the provincial government’s competence over the same. 

In light of the provincial government’s refusal to provide permission as required by the law, the federal government retains no jurisdiction over the said islands, it was argued.

The lawyer said that the actions taken in pursuance of the ordinance will not only deprive the local fishermen of their livelihood but also damage the mangroves which are critical to the ecosystem of the country.

The legal counsel contended that Article 172(2) and 142(c) of the Constitution unambiguously gives Sindh jurisdiction over the islands and makes the Ordinance and the advertisement for the post of chairman of PIDE ultra vires of the Constitution. 

