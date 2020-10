The police arrested a man and his wife in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar late Monday while they were trying to snatch a rickshaw at Labour Square.

The couple is believed to be a part of a gang that snatches rickshaws and supplies drugs with the help of women, according to the police. The police seized 1.5kgs of drugs and an imported pistol.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the other three members of the gang, the police said. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of a resident.