Karachi Cantt station: Passengers, employees violate coronavirus SOPs

No temperature checks being carried out

The federal government's instructions on following the coronavirus SOPs are constantly being violated at Karachi's Cantt Station.

The sanitisers gates installed at the entrance haven't been functioning for over a month now. The employees said that the gates aren't being used because of a shortage of the chemical that was being sprayed on the people who used to walk through it.

Moreover, the men hired for checking the temperature of the passengers aren't doing so anymore.

The passengers, porters or the people posted at the station aren't even wearing masks.

