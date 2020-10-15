Two children burned alive in Karachi’s Buffer Zone house fire

Their parents had locked them inside the house

Two children were burned alive after a fire erupted at their house in Sector 15 of Karachi's Buffer Zone Thursday afternoon.

Their parents had locked them inside the house and gone to buy groceries, according to the police.

The neighbours saw smoke coming out of the house and broke the main door to rescue the children but they had already died.

The deceased, identified as seven-year-old Umaima and five-year-old Amna, have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A fire truck reached the site and doused the fire.