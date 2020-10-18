JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets PPP’s Asif Zardari

He will be heading to Jinnah Bagh for rally

He is at Ziauddin Hospital to check up on his health and discuss political matters.

After this, he will head to Jinnah Bagh, the ground next to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum, where the rally is being held. He will address the crowd later tonight.

The rally in Karachi is being hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party. Other opposition party leaders such as Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also give speeches.