Sunday, October 18, 2020  | 29 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets PPP’s Asif Zardari

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
He will be heading to Jinnah Bagh for rally

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman reached Karachi on Saturday to attend the second anti-government rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement and went to visit former president Asif Zardari on Sunday.

He is at Ziauddin Hospital to check up on his health and discuss political matters.

After this, he will head to Jinnah Bagh, the ground next to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum, where the rally is being held. He will address the crowd later tonight.

The rally in Karachi is being hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party. Other opposition party leaders such as Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also give speeches.

The PDM, which is comprised of 11 opposition parties, has vowed to stage rallies across the country to begin a movement against the government. Its first rally was in Gujranwala on October 16.
FaceBook WhatsApp
juif maulana fazlur rehman PDM Karachi rally
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi pdm rally, pdm rally in karachi, pdm rally
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.