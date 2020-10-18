JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets PPP’s Asif Zardari

He will be heading to Jinnah Bagh for rally Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman reached Karachi on Saturday to attend the second anti-government rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement and went to visit former president Asif Zardari on Sunday.He is at Ziauddin Hospital to check up on his health and discuss political matters.After this, he will head to Jinnah Bagh, the ground next to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum, where the rally is being held. He will address the crowd later tonight.The rally in Karachi is being hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party. Other opposition party leaders such as Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also give speeches.The PDM, which is comprised of 11 opposition parties, has vowed to stage rallies across the country to begin a movement against the government. Its first rally was in Gujranwala on October 16.