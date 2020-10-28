JIT formed to investigate Peshawar madrassa blast, 55 arrested

A Joint Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the blast at a madrassa in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday.

So far, 55 people have been taken into custody, including a student at the madrassa.

Eight students were killed and 125 injured in the blast at Jamia Zubair on Kohat Road.

A case was lodged Wednesday morning at the CTD police station. The FIR contained sections of murder, attempted murder, terrorism and illegal use of explosives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Sanaullah Abbasi said they will catch the perpetrators soon. He said the police are searching for the culprits.

There are 1,100 children studying at the madrassa but only a hundred or so were in the building at the time of the blast.

The JIT formed to investigate the case will include CTD officials and the investigations SSP.

The team visited the madrassa Wednesday morning and collected evidence.

It also recorded statements of the injured people and other students at the madrassa.

On the CCPO’s orders, a search operation was also conducted in the area.

An initial investigation report has also been prepared. According to the report, the day of the blast, there was construction work going on in the madrassa’s bathrooms.