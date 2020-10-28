Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

JIT formed to investigate Peshawar madrassa blast, 55 arrested

An FIR has also been registered

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
JIT formed to investigate Peshawar madrassa blast, 55 arrested

Photo: Online

A Joint Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the blast at a madrassa in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday.

So far, 55 people have been taken into custody, including a student at the madrassa.

Eight students were killed and 125 injured in the blast at Jamia Zubair on Kohat Road.

A case was lodged Wednesday morning at the CTD police station. The FIR contained sections of murder, attempted murder, terrorism and illegal use of explosives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Sanaullah Abbasi said they will catch the perpetrators soon. He said the police are searching for the culprits.

There are 1,100 children studying at the madrassa but only a hundred or so were in the building at the time of the blast.

The JIT formed to investigate the case will include CTD officials and the investigations SSP.

The team visited the madrassa Wednesday morning and collected evidence.

It also recorded statements of the injured people and other students at the madrassa.

On the CCPO’s orders, a search operation was also conducted in the area.

An initial investigation report has also been prepared. According to the report, the day of the blast, there was construction work going on in the madrassa’s bathrooms.

Peshawar
 
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
