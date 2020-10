The Jamaat-e-Islami’s vice-amir and head of its foreign affairs department, Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, passed away in Lahore on Monday. He had been battling cancer for the past year.

The party’s information secretary Qaiser Shareef announced the news on Twitter. His funeral will be held at 1:45pm on Monday at Lahore’s Mansoora Mosque.

Aziz has left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters.

He was an Islamic scholar as well.