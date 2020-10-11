Jhang men accused of raping matric student released on bail

Police in Jhang have lodged an FIR against two men for raping a student of grade 10, a senior police official said Sunday.

Sarfaraz Khan Virk, the district police officer, told SAMAA TV that an FIR against the men was lodged on October 6 but the accused were granted bail.

He added that the police are investigating the case and will interrogate the accused rapists.

The FIR against the two men was registered by the girl’s father. The survivor, a student of grade-10, told SAMAA TV that one of her neighbours raped her along with his friend.

“They entered our home and they raped me,” said the rape survivor. “They also made the video.”

The girl said that her rapists kept threatening her for eight months and said they will make her video viral on internet and kill her.

The girl’s father has requested the Punjab chief minister to take notice and ensure that justice is dispensed