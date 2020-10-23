Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Islamabad’s PIMS shuts down wards over coronavirus rise

Islamabad’s PIMS hospital has decided to shut down several wards after it noted a rise in coronavirus cases.

Entry to and emergency services at the nephrology (kidney disease) ward has been stopped after seven doctors working in the ward tested positive for the virus.

The nephrology department also handles dialysis patients. The hospital administration has decided that patients who are residents of Islamabad will be given priority and patients from outside Islamabad can only avail emergency services.

Coronavirus tests will be mandatory for dialysis patients.

A total of 70 doctors and paramedical staff have been affected by the virus at the hospital. There are currently 18 coronavirus patients in the hospital’s isolation ward right now.

Experts have warned that Pakistan’s coronavirus cases are rising and cautioned that precautionary measures must be taken. As of Thursday, Pakistan reported 325,480 cases of the virus and 6,702 deaths.

