HOME > News

Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
A number of teachers affiliated with the Federation of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association protested against the policies of the Higher Education Commission on Monday.

FAPUASA President Dr Sohail Yousuf said the HEC’s discriminatory policies were unacceptable. He called for the immediate removal of HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri and his “incompetent team” and demanded that:

  • The HEC stop intervening in universities’ autonomy
  • The retirement age for university teachers be increased to 65 years
  • The post-PhD condition for appointment on the basic pay scale be abolished
  • The budget for higher education be increased
  • The issues of teachers serving under the tenure track system be immediately resolved
  • Terminated teachers be restored

The teachers rejected the HEC’s new policy on research journals and admissions, and demanded secure employment, increments and promotions. They also demanded the restoration of the National Research Programme for Universities and tax exemptions for researchers.

