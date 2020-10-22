Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal

A number of teachers affiliated with the Federation of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association protested against the policies of the Higher Education Commission on Monday.

FAPUASA President Dr Sohail Yousuf said the HEC’s discriminatory policies were unacceptable. He called for the immediate removal of HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri and his “incompetent team” and demanded that:

The HEC stop intervening in universities’ autonomy

The retirement age for university teachers be increased to 65 years

The post-PhD condition for appointment on the basic pay scale be abolished

The budget for higher education be increased

The issues of teachers serving under the tenure track system be immediately resolved

Terminated teachers be restored

The teachers rejected the HEC’s new policy on research journals and admissions, and demanded secure employment, increments and promotions. They also demanded the restoration of the National Research Programme for Universities and tax exemptions for researchers.