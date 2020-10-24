Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Islamabad: Teachers end sit-in after successful talks with HEC

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
Photo: Online

University teachers of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association protesting against the Higher Education Commission called off their sit-in in Islamabad after successful talks.

The protests, that had been going on for the last three days, ended Friday night after HEC Chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri met the teachers and assured them that their issues will be resolved after consultation.

He said the policy teachers of gaining experience after getting a PhD on the basis of evidence will be reviewed. This was one of the major demands of the protesters.

Other demands will also be discussed in detail. A new policy will be announced by March 31, 2021. Until then, the existing policies will be suspended.

Earlier this week, FAPUASA President Dr Sohail Yousuf called the HEC’s policies “discriminatory” and “unacceptable”. They demanded:

  • The HEC stop intervening in universities’ autonomy
  • The retirement age for university teachers be increased to 65 years
  • The post-PhD condition for appointment on the basic pay scale be abolished
  • The budget for higher education be increased
  • The issues of teachers serving under the tenure track system be immediately resolved
  • Terminated teachers be restored

The teachers rejected the HEC’s new policy on research journals and admissions, and demanded secure employment, increments and promotions. They also demanded the restoration of the National Research Programme for Universities and tax exemptions for researchers.

