HOME > News

Islamabad men protesting French blasphemous sketches set trees on fire

Police stopped them from marching towards the French embassy

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Men protesting against the publication of blasphemous sketches in France set fire to trees near Islamabad's Serena Chowk after the police tried to stop them from marching towards the Red Zone.

The police had placed containers on the route leading to the Diplomat Enclave and even fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The protesters, who belong to different religious parties, started pelting stones at the police. They even attacked a police check post and broke its windows. Others set fire to some trees nearby and even climbed the containers to continue their march.

They have currently blocked Embassy Road. A protester said that they won't stop till they reach the French embassy to record their protest.

A heavy contingent of the police has been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Section 144 has already been imposed in Islamabad.

Relations with France

The federal cabinet is going to decide on Pakistan’s ties with France following French President Emmanuel Macron’s critique of Islam and the publication of blasphemous sketches.

Parliament has already passed a resolution condemning the latest attempt of republication of the caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France.

President Macron made a statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a class he was leading on free speech. He said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.” The cartoons were projected onto government buildings in France

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Muslims across the world are offended and upset by the caricatures. President Macron’s statement after that was like adding fuel to the fire, he said.

He is spreading extremism, said Qureshi, adding that hatred and violence is rising because of these statements.

He said the premier had already raised this matter before the United Nations. He also wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to impose a ban on Islamophobia on the platform.

