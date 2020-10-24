Islamabad police foil robbery, arrest five suspects

The Islamabad police foiled an attempted robbery in CBR Town and arrested five suspects – three men and two women.

Jewellery worth a million rupees was also seized.

The women reportedly entered a flat followed by their accomplices. They held a woman captive in the flat and stole her jewellery.

The police arrived in time and arrested the suspects after a neighbour informed them.

In another incident, robbers snatched millions of rupees from a petrol pump’s cashier on Rawalpindi’s Asghar Mall Road. They opened fire at the cashier upon resistance and fled, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to a hospital.