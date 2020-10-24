Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Islamabad police foil robbery, arrest five suspects

Posted: Oct 24, 2020
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

The Islamabad police foiled an attempted robbery in CBR Town and arrested five suspects – three men and two women.

Jewellery worth a million rupees was also seized.

The women reportedly entered a flat followed by their accomplices. They held a woman captive in the flat and stole her jewellery.

The police arrived in time and arrested the suspects after a neighbour informed them.

In another incident, robbers snatched millions of rupees from a petrol pump’s cashier on Rawalpindi’s Asghar Mall Road. They opened fire at the cashier upon resistance and fled, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to a hospital.

6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
