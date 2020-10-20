Islamabad lady health workers end sit-in after successful negotiations

Pakistan’s lady health workers ended their sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk Monday night after successful negotiations with the federal government.

The women have been staging sit-ins to urge the government to increase their pay scales and provide them other job benefits. The health workers had said that they will not call off their protest until the government issues a notification on the salary increase.

The protesters met State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and put forward their demands on Monday and he agreed to them.

According to the outcome of the negotiation, a committee, with representation from each province, will be formed to address the issues faced by the lady health workers across the country. The health secretaries will also be a part of it.

The federal government will write letters to the inspector generals of each province with instructions to ensure the safety of the health workers.

All the matters regarding pensions and gratuities will be handled by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health committee too will oversee the matter.