Islamabad High Court hears Nawaz’s appeal against Avenfield, Al-Azizia sentences

The Islamabad High Court will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his sentences in the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references. today (Wednesday).

The process to declare Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the case due to his continued absences will begin today.

The officials involved in sending Nawaz’s warrants to London, the Foreign Office’s director-general for Europe and the Pakistan High Commission in Britain’s consular attaché, will also record their statements.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani is hearing Nawaz’s appeal against the sentences handed to him by an accountability court