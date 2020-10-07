Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad High Court hears Nawaz’s appeal against Avenfield, Al-Azizia sentences

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad High Court hears Nawaz’s appeal against Avenfield, Al-Azizia sentences

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his sentences in the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references. today (Wednesday).

The process to declare Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the case due to his continued absences will begin today.

The officials involved in sending Nawaz’s warrants to London, the Foreign Office’s director-general for Europe and the Pakistan High Commission in Britain’s consular attaché, will also record their statements.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani is hearing Nawaz’s appeal against the sentences handed to him by an accountability court

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nawaz sharif, nawaz sharif age, nawaz sharif twitter, nawaz sharif pic, nawaz sharif funny, nawaz sharif avenfield, nawaz sharif speech, avenfield apartments, avenfield house, avenfield reference, avenfield case, avenfield apartment price
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.