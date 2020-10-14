Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Islamabad court summons ECP's record in Faisal Vawda disqualification case

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
Islamabad court summons ECP’s record in Faisal Vawda disqualification case

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court summoned on Wednesday the Election Commission’s record in the disqualification case against Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda.

Jahangir Jadoon, the lawyer of petitioner Mian Faisal, said Vawda is making a mockery of the court proceedings. He has been not following the court orders and should be disqualified for hiding his double citizenship, the lawyer said.

Justice Aamer Farooq told the lawyer not to make the matter political. This is a legal case. “We know how to handle it.”

The case has been adjourned till November 4.

A petition was filed against the PTI minister on January 29 for submitting fake documents to the ECP.

A news report had revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”

On October 17, 2018 two PML-N leaders were disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding dual nationalities. Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual citizenships when they filed their nomination papers, the court said.

MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
