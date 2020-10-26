India using Afghan soil to target Pakistan: Imran Khan

Addresses Pak-Afghan trade forumIndia is using Afghanistan’s soil to spread chaos in Pakistan, warned Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the Pak-Afghan Trade and Investment Forum on Monday.He said India’s Modi wants unrest in the region and to ruin Pakistan’s image.The premier spoke about the long history Pakistan and Afghanistan shared and said only those who the people want can rule Afghanistan. No one can come rule Afghanistan from outside the country, he said.Whatever government is formed in Afghanistan, Pakistan will support it, he said.