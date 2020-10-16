Why do we treat dual nationals like traitors, asks PM

Why do we treat people with dual nationalities like traitors in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked.

Why do people want to become nationals of other countries, he asked. It’s because our foreign policy was so bad and Pakistan’s image was so bad, he said, adding that travelling with a green passport is terrible.

We have to create an environment for overseas Pakistanis to return and invest in Pakistan, he said, adding that these people crave Pakistan and love it a lot.

Speaking to students at NUST in Islamabad on Friday morning, he said Pakistan’s biggest problem is its mindset. “Change starts in the mind and then goes to the ground.”

In the two years I’ve been in power, I’ve seen the way government institutions and the government itself function, he said. There’s no connection between where Pakistan has to go, the government’s role and the correlation with government departments, he lamented, adding that everything was fractured.

A nation must have a set vision, but in Pakistan that vision is blurry and has little clarity, he said.

And when there is no clarity, the PM said government institutions won’t have clarity either.

One of the biggest problems we have is that we import more than we export, he said, citing $70 billion in imports and $20 billion in exports when he came into power.

There is no wealth generation in the country, PM Khan said, adding that no country can prosper like this.

We must export more, practice import substitution, save dollars and go into a current account surplus, or else we will be stuck in the vicious cycle of going to the IMF every 3 years, he warned.

The premier also spoke about reaching your potential. What’s your vision for your life, he asked the students.

That then translates into a country’s potential, he said. What does the country want to become, he asked.

You must define what you want to be and that will define your potential, he said. A person’s potential is limitless, he said.

Don’t keep your vision small, he advised, adding that the smallest vision is living your life to make money.

We confuse pleasure seeking with happiness, he said. You can only be happy when your spirit is happy, he said, explaining that your spirit can be enriched with prayer.

Holidays on yachts and sunbathing on beaches didn’t make him happy, but opening the Shaukat Khanum did, he said.