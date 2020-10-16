Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Why do we treat dual nationals like traitors, asks PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Why do we treat dual nationals like traitors, asks PM

Why do we treat people with dual nationalities like traitors in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked.

Why do people want to become nationals of other countries, he asked. It’s because our foreign policy was so bad and Pakistan’s image was so bad, he said, adding that travelling with a green passport is terrible.

We have to create an environment for overseas Pakistanis to return and invest in Pakistan, he said, adding that these people crave Pakistan and love it a lot.

Speaking to students at NUST in Islamabad on Friday morning, he said Pakistan’s biggest problem is its mindset. “Change starts in the mind and then goes to the ground.”

In the two years I’ve been in power, I’ve seen the way government institutions and the government itself function, he said. There’s no connection between where Pakistan has to go, the government’s role and the correlation with government departments, he lamented, adding that everything was fractured.

A nation must have a set vision, but in Pakistan that vision is blurry and has little clarity, he said.

And when there is no clarity, the PM said government institutions won’t have clarity either.

One of the biggest problems we have is that we import more than we export, he said, citing $70 billion in imports and $20 billion in exports when he came into power.

There is no wealth generation in the country, PM Khan said, adding that no country can prosper like this.

We must export more, practice import substitution, save dollars and go into a current account surplus, or else we will be stuck in the vicious cycle of going to the IMF every 3 years, he warned.

The premier also spoke about reaching your potential. What’s your vision for your life, he asked the students.

That then translates into a country’s potential, he said. What does the country want to become, he asked.

You must define what you want to be and that will define your potential, he said. A person’s potential is limitless, he said.

Don’t keep your vision small, he advised, adding that the smallest vision is living your life to make money.

We confuse pleasure seeking with happiness, he said. You can only be happy when your spirit is happy, he said, explaining that your spirit can be enriched with prayer.

Holidays on yachts and sunbathing on beaches didn’t make him happy, but opening the Shaukat Khanum did, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
IK live, imran khan live, imran khan pti,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.