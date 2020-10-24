Imran Khan needs the NRO now: Maryam Nawaz

Confirms Nawaz Sharif will speak at PDM's Quetta rally

Your browser does not support the video tag.

She also said her father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, will speak via video call at the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s October 25 rally in Quetta. She said the public has joined the PDM movement and the government’s days are numbered. How can you trust a person who doesn’t understand how to remain dignified under pressure, she asked.

Speaking of the October 19 arrest of her husband Captain (retired) Safdar Awan in Karachi, she said the Sindh government has the right to conduct an inquiry into the matter. But there is no need for an inquiry, she said.

Everyone knows who is involved, Maryam contended, adding that the government was shamed by the incident. You have earned a very bad name by arresting Safdar, she said.

The government only focuses on Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said, adding that Imran Khan is trying to rise up by using Nawaz’s name. “This is why he keeps taking Nawaz Sharif’s name. When a small man is placed at a high seat, he has to keep taking big names.”

Now Imran Khan is the one who needs an NRO, she said, adding that things work according to the law in England. In Pakistan people are crying over flour and sugar prices as inflation soars, she said.