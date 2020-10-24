Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
PM Imran Khan vows to solve Mianwali’s water problems

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
He is visiting Mianwali for a day

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the federal government has approved a Rs3.15 billion scheme to ensure the provision of water for residents of Mianwali.

The PM said this while addressing a ceremony at Cadet College Esa Khel.

"I am aware that the biggest problem of the people of Mianwali is water," he remarked. When I used to visit the area 24 years ago, many people used to come to me and file complaints. I received the most complaints on water provision, followed by fake FIRs against farmers and education, he said.

People told me that there were no teachers posted at the girls' schools in the area, said the PM. "Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and I are working on a plan to hire teachers for schools here. We have to bring teachers and set up basic health units too," he added.

"Many people ask me why I appointed Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM, I did it because I have spent a lot of time in places such as Mianwali. People who haven't been to these places, how will they know about the lives of the people here?"

Dera Ghazi Khan is one of the most impoverished areas in Punjab, he said. We have to work on developing it too, the PM said.

The rulers in the past used to spend all the money on a few cities but that is not how countries develop, he explained. "When we speak about the State of Madinah, there were many rules that people were required to follow there and one basic rule was that no one is above the law." People who looted the country have gone abroad and now consider themselves to be above the law, the premier added.

Tell us what you think:

