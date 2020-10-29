Imran Khan acquitted in Parliament attack case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been acquitted in the Parliament attack case.

The verdict was announced on Thursday by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Jawwad Abbas Hassan.

The premier was nominated in the case in 2014 after his PTI held an extended rally in the capital. He has already been acquitted in the SSP Junejo attack case and has filed an acquittal plea in the PTV attack case.

The attack occurred during the 126-day PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest against the PML-N government in 2014. Workers and leaders of the parties marched towards Parliament and Prime Minister House in Islamabad and attacked the PTV office. During a clash between protesters and the police 50 workers attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Cases were lodged against PM Khan, PAT head Tahirul Qadri, President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Raja Khurram Nawaz Gandapur under the Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence.

Qureshi, Shaukat Yousafzai, Jahangir Tareen, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Aleem Khan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Gandapur and other PTI leaders have been summoned on November 12 to be indicted in the case.

PAT worker Mubashir Ali’s acquittal plea was also accepted.

The prosecution did not oppose the premier’s acquittal plea and had in fact, supported his acquittal.

On October 26, the prime minister’s lawyer presented his arguments in the case. According to his lawyer, no witness has testified PM Khan’s involvement in the case. There is no evidence against him either. The case was filed by his political opponents to malign them. A false and baseless case has been filed against him, he argued.

According to the prosecution, three people were killed, 26 injured and 60 arrested