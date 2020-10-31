Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ijaz Shah calls KP IG ‘stupid’ over Peshawar blast remarks

Pictures of the WhatApp chat being circulated on social media

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ijaz Shah calls KP IG ‘stupid’ over Peshawar blast remarks

Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has reportedly raised his reservations over the competence of KP IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

“I have never seen such a stupid grade 22 officer. That too an IG of a province where we are fighting against terrorists,” wrote Shah about the IG in a WhatsApp group of parliamentarians.

Another minister remarked that the IG has “destroyed the entire KP police by dividing it and sidelining competent officers”. The IG’s policy is to bring in “his cronies who are like-minded. Stupid like him,” said the message.

Abbasi is being criticised for his “reckless” remarks which he made while speaking to the media following the blast in a madrassah on Peshawar’s Dir Colony on October 27.

“The threat has been neutralised and such small acts of terrorism keep happening and they shouldn’t happen,” the IG had said.

Many people in KP had even demanded the IG’s resignation for calling the blast a “small act of terrorism”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ijaz Shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Lahore's Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
Lahore’s Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.