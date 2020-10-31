Ijaz Shah calls KP IG ‘stupid’ over Peshawar blast remarks

Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has reportedly raised his reservations over the competence of KP IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

“I have never seen such a stupid grade 22 officer. That too an IG of a province where we are fighting against terrorists,” wrote Shah about the IG in a WhatsApp group of parliamentarians.

Another minister remarked that the IG has “destroyed the entire KP police by dividing it and sidelining competent officers”. The IG’s policy is to bring in “his cronies who are like-minded. Stupid like him,” said the message.

Abbasi is being criticised for his “reckless” remarks which he made while speaking to the media following the blast in a madrassah on Peshawar’s Dir Colony on October 27.

“The threat has been neutralised and such small acts of terrorism keep happening and they shouldn’t happen,” the IG had said.

Many people in KP had even demanded the IG’s resignation for calling the blast a “small act of terrorism”.