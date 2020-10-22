Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Islamabad zoo bears to be shifted to other countries

Posted: Oct 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad zoo bears to be shifted to other countries

Photo: PAWS

The two bears at the Islamabad zoo are being shifted to other countries, the Islamabad High Court was informed on Thursday.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah submitted a report in court and said that the government has issued an NOC for the two bears to be shifted abroad.

One is being shifted to Jordan, while another one to Bulgaria, he said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked about the health of Kaavan, the sole elephant at the zoo.

Dr Amir Khalil’s team will visit him on Sunday and his cage has been prepared, the court was told.

The court summoned a progress report and adjourned the case till November 27.

Many activists rejoiced after the court had ordered the transfer of animals from Marghazar zoo to suitable sanctuaries on May 22. The verdict was announced on three combined petitions: relocation of two brown bears, treatment of Kaavan, and stopping the shooting of stray dogs.

Kaavan, Pakistan’s last Asian elephant, is being shifted to Cambodia.

