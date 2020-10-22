Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

IBA cancels Atif Mian’s lecture after ‘threats from extremists’

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
IBA cancels Atif Mian’s lecture after ‘threats from extremists’

Photo: YouTube screengrab

The Institute of Business Administration has cancelled a lecture by renowned economist Atif Mian, the university said Thursday.

“Dr Atif R. Mian’s lecture ‘Why has economic growth fallen behind in Pakistan?’ scheduled on November 2, 2020 has been cancelled,” said IBA in a tweet. “Inconvenience is regretted.”

The university, however, didn’t disclose the reason behind cancellation of the economist’s lecture.

“If it’s related to [the] Atif Mian event, I regret to comment on it at the moment,” said the varsity’s spokesperson when SAMAA Digital contacted him for a comment.

Atif, however, said his lecture was cancelled because of “threats from extremists.”

“Sorry to report that my zoom economics seminar at IBA Karachi has been cancelled due to threats that the university administration was facing from extremists,” said Atif R Mian in a tweet.

Soon after coming to power in 2018, the PTI government had appointed Atif R Mian as one of the members of its Economic Advisory Council.

His appointment was, however, opposed by the right wing groups such as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paksitan and Lal Masjid’s Shuhada Foundation.

The government had defended his appointment at first, saying that the economist is being targeted for his Ahmadiyya faith.

He was, however, told to step down by the government from his position a few days later.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Mian iba
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Atif Mian, IBA, Karachi, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.