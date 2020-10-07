Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Hyderabad policemen to salute all teachers

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad policemen to salute all teachers

Policemen in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad have been told to salute any teachers they see.

Hyderabad Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Jamil Ahmed wrote an official letter to the DIGs of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad asking them to ensure their officers do this.

He mentioned World Teachers’ Day on October 5 in his letter.

“You may concur that teachers are actually the builders of a nation and none of the human beings could achieve their goals without altruistic efforts of a teacher,” he wrote. “No doubt, teachers are unsung heroes of our society. In developed countries, teachers are given extraordinary attention, respect and enviable treatment by not only the government functionaries but also by the courts.”

He directed all police officers, from the ranks of constables to inspectors, to salute any teachers they meet or when any teacher arrives at any police station.

“They shall be treated with utmost respect and accorded top priority and their issues would be resolved as early as possible on merit.”

