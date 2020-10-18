How to get birth, death, marriage certificates from cantonment boards

The process to apply for birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates in cantonment board areas isn’t difficult but applicants often fall prey to agent mafias who charge them exorbitant amounts for processes that otherwise cost a pittance.

SAMAA Digital explains here how to get birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates in cantonment board areas in Pakistan.

The legal fee for each of these certificates is Rs300.

How to apply

Cantonment area residents who want any of these certificates should visit the CBCare offices which are located at each cantonment board office.

You will get a form from the office and need to fill it in. It doesn’t need to be attested by any government officer.

For birth certificates these documents should be attached with the form:

A birth certificate from the hospital where the baby was born The father’s CNIC photocopy The mother’s CNIC photocopy

The applicant needs to submit the form along with the required documents at the CBCare office and the birth certificate will be issued in five working days.

Cantonment boards issue all certificates in five working days and applicants can pick them up at the same CBCare office where they submitted the application.

But there are some things you should be aware of. If a couple resides outside the jurisdiction of the cantonment board but their child was born at a hospital within the jurisdiction of the board, they will get the birth certificate made from the cantonment board.

For example, if the couple live in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi and their child is born at the National Medical Center, they can apply for baby’s birth certificate at the Cantonment Board Clifton.

The same is the case for death certificates. To obtain a death certificate, the applicant must get an NOC from rest of the deceased’s siblings if they have any in order to authorise the applicant to apply for the death certificate on their behalf.

For death certificates you need these things:

CNIC photocopies of all the deceased’s siblings An NOC in which they allow the applicant to get the death certificate on their behalf

In cantonment areas, clerics are registered with cantonment boards. So if a registered cleric reads the nikkah of a couple at any other place, they can apply for a marriage certificate from the cantonment board.

In the case of divorce certificates, the woman should be a resident of a cantonment board area.

There is an arbitrator council where the divorce case is to be referred and after hearing the case, it is finalised by the chairman of the council and a supporting letter is issued which is to be used to get a divorce certificate from the cantonment board.