Hey Pakistan, let’s play the Traitor-Traitor Game

Now since all our problems are solved

The government has fulfilled all its promises and predictions. It has made real each and every slogan. Come, let’s play ‘Traitor, Traitor’. The Opposition has discharged all its duties. It has raised its voice and secured the rights of all the People. Corruption has been torn out of its roots and thrown away. All the stolen wealth stashed abroad has flown back into the government’s coffers. Come, let’s play Who’s a Big Traitor.

Mafias and cartels have been smashed, sugar is dirt cheap, there are unending supplies of flour and bread, electricity is affordable, the gas shortage has been ended and everyone has access to the basic necessities of life. So, come, now, let’s play ‘Traitor, Traitor’.