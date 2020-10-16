Heavy losses after fire at plaza on Karachi’s II Chundrigar

Uni Plaza shopkeepers say fire trucks arrived late

A fire erupted at Uni Plaza on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road on Friday. Goods worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.

Three fire brigade vehicles helped bring the fire under control. They faced shortage of water and the motors of fire tenders broke down during their operation.

Shopkeepers accused the authorities of delays in putting out the fire. They said the firefighting crew arrived to the scene late.

The chief fire officer said the shops filled with smoke were being checked by breaking their locks.