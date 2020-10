It took an hour to control

A fire erupted at a hosiery factory in New Karachi’s industrial area on Monday. Goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.



Four fire trucks brought the fire under control in an hour. No casualties were reported.



The fire broke out in the stitching department on the factory’s third floor, according to the chief fire officer. Timely action by the fire brigade prevented it from spreading, he added.



The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.