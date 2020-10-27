Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
CAA holds PIA responsible for 2016 Havelian crash

Posted: Oct 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Photo: AFP

The Civil Aviation Authority has held the Pakistan International Airlines responsible for the 2016 Havelian crash in which 48 passengers, including religious scholar Junaid Jamshed, were killed. The plane, PK-661, was travelling from Chitral to Islamabad.

The aviation authority submitted its initial report in the Sindh High Court on Tuesday. The report said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has held the national carrier responsible for the accident.

According to the report, the pilot encountered a very complex technical error. The accident was caused by a broken turbine blade. The blade breaks due to the irregularities in the maintenance of the plane. The experts said that this type of error has never been reported before. In such a situation, it was impossible for the pilot to control the aircraft.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked about the final investigation report too. “Where is the final report? The accident occurred n 2016 and you still haven’t completed the investigation.”

The CAA said that the plane was manufactured by three countries. The reports from France and Canada have been submitted and the US has yet to submit the report on overhauling and acceleration.

The court has given the authority till November 19 to submit the report.

