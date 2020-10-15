Havelian crash: Authorities given 10 days to submit investigation report

The Sindh High Court has given the authorities 10 days to submit the investigation report in the Havelian plane crash case.

The report has yet to be submitted in the court even after four years.

PIA’s PK-661, crashed while travelling from Chitral to Islamabad on December 7, 2016. All 48 passengers and crew aboard, including religious scholar and former singer Junaid Jamshed, died in the crash.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the authorities should have some sense of responsibility. We will have to summon higher authorities if the report is not submitted on time, he remarked.

The mother of the plane’s captain said she is still waiting for justice.

On January 11, an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority’s Safety Investigation Board revealed that a maintenance lapse on part of PIA’s engineering department could have been the cause of the crash.

“Dislodging of one blade resulted in the engine shutting down,” the report said, adding that the turbine blades were to be changed after the completion of 10,000 flying hours.

The report said engine was under maintenance on November 11, 2016, and had already completed 10,004 hours but the engine hadn’t been changed. “This activity should have been undertaken at that time, but was missed out by the concerned [officials].”