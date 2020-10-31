Hamza Shahbaz refuses to travel to court in armoured vehicle

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz didn’t appear before an accountability court on Saturday as he didn’t want to travel in an armoured vehicle.

The court, which was hearing the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, summoned a reply from jail authorities on the matter.

The judge was informed that an armoured vehicle has been parked outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail because of security issues but Hamza refused to travel in it.

“Now will the suspects decide if they want to appear in court or not? The administration has failed completely,” said the judge.

The case has been adjourned till November 10.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.