PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh acquitted in Kunri car attack case

Posted: Oct 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh acquitted in Kunri car attack case

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh photographed outside a court in Umerkot after being acquitted in the Kunri case on October 10. Photo: Haleem Adil Sheikh/Facebook

A court in Umerkot acquitted on Saturday PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh and several others in the Kunri attack case.

He was accused of abducting and torturing PPP worker Khalid Jutt during his visit to Sindh’s Kunri last year. On November 1, 2019 Sheikh’s car was attacked after he was returning from a visit to pay his respects to the families of some of the victims of the Tezgam train accident.

Sheikh appeared in the court to hear the verdict. He had pleaded not guilty in the case and accused Taimoor Talpur and SSP Aijaz Shaikh of attacking his vehicle.

The court acquitted the PTI leaders and workers after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence against the suspects. Others acquitted in the case include Haji Nisar Arain, Jansher Junejo, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Umer, and Syed Murtaza Shah.

“We were attacked in Kunri and a case was forged against us,” Sheikh said while speaking to the reporters. No one registered an FIR for us, he said, adding that he had been named in a fake case. “I have been attending court hearings for a year now. I hope the verdict is given in my favour,” he added.

