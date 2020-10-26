Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

ECP issued notice in Haleem Adil Sheikh disqualification case

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
ECP issued notice in Haleem Adil Sheikh disqualification case

Photo: Haleem Adil Sheikh/Facebook

The Sindh High Court issued on Monday a notice to the Election Commission in a petition requesting the disqualification of PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The petition has been filed by PPP’s Abdul Raheem.

The court has asked for arguments on the maintainability of the plea and summoned replies from the respondents.

A law officer of the ECP told the court that Sheikh has submitted his reply in a similar case filed earlier.

The petitioner said that Sheikh hid his income sources in his nomination papers for 2018 General Election.

The assets don’t show the expenses of his two daughters Ayesha Haleem and Maryam Haleem. Their expenses are being paid for from an account in an American bank. The petitioner has even submitted the name of the New Jersey-based bank and other details.

Sheikh has also been accused of hiding the ownership of Nawabshah Poultry Complex.

The petitioner has said that Sheikh should be de-notified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Article 62 (1)(f) is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.

Haleem Adil Sheikh
 
